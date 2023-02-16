Former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla will serve as the head coach of the Boston Celtics into the future, according to a statement from the team.

The Celtics announced Thursday that they’ve lifted the interim tag from Mazzulla’s title, officially making him the team’s head coach. The two parties also agreed to terms on a contract extension.

Mazzulla replaced former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after he was removed from the post just days before the preseason began. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year, but was suspended for the entirety of this season due to a violation of team policies stemming from an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer.

Under Mazzulla this season, the Celtics are 42-17, and currently possess the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. He’ll serve as a coach during the NBA All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday night.

As a player, Mazzulla helped Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers reach the Final Four in 2010. He returned to West Virginia later is his career, serving a stint as the head men’s basketball coach at Fairmont State.