MORGANTOWN, W.Va – What a start to an coaching career its been for Joe Mazzulla.

The former Mountaineer great went from a Boston assistant coach to the interim head coach before the preseason started.

In February, the Celtics lifted Mazzulla’s interim tag and officially named him the head coach. The two also agreed to terms on a contract extension.

Mazzulla coached Team Giannis at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and according to a tweet from NBA Communications, was just the third first-year head coach to lead an All-Star team in the last 24 seasons.

On Sunday, he guided Boston to its 57th win, marking the second-most regular-season victories by a rookie head coach in Celtics history. Bill Russell racked up 60 wins during the 1966-67 season.

The whirlwind continues for Mazzulla as he makes his first postseason appearance as an NBA head coach. Boston finished second in the Eastern Conference standings at 57-25.

Former WVU guard Jevon Carter and the Milwaukee Bucks hold the top spot in the East at 58-24.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will battle in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and meet Mazzulla’s second-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven first round Saturday at 3:30 p.m.