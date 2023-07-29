Talking fashion, basketball camps and more with Deuce McBride – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Deuce McBride has been all over the world this year, and soon, he'll be back in the Mountain State. Ahead of his basketball camps in the Wheeling area July 28 and in Morgantown July 30, he joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss his NBA career, fashion shows, the new WVU hoops coaching staff and more.

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride has been quite the international traveler this summer. McBride has been enjoying the offseason in places like Italy, Milan, Paris and most recently Brazil.

If you look at his social media, you’ll see McBride pictured on a boat in Lake Cuomo, in front of the Eiffel Tower, and also on the cat walk. Last month, he had the opportunity of a lifetime as he walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

“It was super fun. I was super honored to have walked in a Paris fashion show. That was amazing, a great experience for me,” McBride said on the latest episode of the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

Getting more involved in fashion is something that has grown with McBride’s NBA career.

Professional athletes are always photographed arriving at the arena on game day and that’s their opportunity to show their personality beyond their respective sport.

“I think just being confident in who I am off the court translates to who I am on the court. People have their own style, obviously. They might like mine, they might not, but it’s about expressing yourself,” McBride said.

That’s what made the opportunity in Paris even more special. It brought McBride’s personal and professional lives together.

He was representing Multinational label NAMESAKE for their Spring and Summer 2024 collection titled “Exploring the Concept Of Time Through Basketball References.”

The label reached out to one of McBride’s creative consultants that helps him with the fashion side of things and once she explained they are huge fans of basketball and grew up watching the NBA, McBride knew it was the right opportunity.

“I said ‘of course.’ I mean who wouldn’t want to add that to the resume?” he said.

While in Paris, McBride also attended an event centered around the Christian Louboutin collection.

Here’s how McBride described his personal style:

“I think comfort is a big thing for me. Just being comfortable. I don’t want anything too loud but I want you to know I’m there/ Make a little statement. I want you to look over and say ‘that’s a good fit’ or ‘I wish I could wear something like that.’ If you feel that confident in your style, there is no reason you can’t”