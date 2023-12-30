WVU creams UNC in Duke’s Mayo Bowl for win No. 9 – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers started 2023 at the bottom of the Big 12 preseason poll. They ended 2023 with nine wins and a head coach covered in mayonnaise. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern react to the Mayo Bowl victory, hand out their game balls and explain why they're already optimistic about next season.

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride will be staying in New York for the next few seasons. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, McBride agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Knicks worth $13 million on Saturday.

In New York’s first game after trading guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors, McBride played a season-high 18 minutes against Indiana. It marked his 10th game in two-plus seasons with the Knicks. He’s averaging 2.8 points per game.

McBride was selected by the Knicks with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is one of six former Mountaineers to be selected in the first round.