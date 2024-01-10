It’s been a pretty good start to the new year for former WVU guard Deuce McBride.

He ended 2023 by signing a three-year contract extension with the Knicks worth $13 million. McBride has since helped New York to five consecutive wins to start the 2024 portion of the schedule.

In a season-high 22 minutes against Portland on Tuesday, McBride tallied 16 points, also a season-high, and added two rebounds and one steal. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from three-point range. His career-high is 18 points.

The game prior, McBride didn’t have his best shooting night. He finished with just five points against Washington but did dish out five assists in 13 minutes of action. On Friday, he was hot from beyond the arc, making four straight. He finished that game with 15 points and four assists

McBride has seen his playing time with the Knicks increase after guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were traded to the Toronto Raptors. The former Mountaineer now serves as the primary backup to Knicks starting point guard Jalen Brunson.

New York plays at Dallas on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.