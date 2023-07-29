Talking fashion, basketball camps and more with Deuce McBride – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Deuce McBride has been all over the world this year, and soon, he'll be back in the Mountain State. Ahead of his basketball camps in the Wheeling area July 28 and in Morgantown July 30, he joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss his NBA career, fashion shows, the new WVU hoops coaching staff and more.

It doesn’t seem like Deuce McBride is that far removed from WVU men’s hoops, but the former Mountaineer guard just completed his second season in the NBA with the New York Knicks.

Last month, the Knicks expressed their commitment to McBride by picking up his $1.8 million team option.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Anytime you hear guaranteed money you get a little happy,” McBride said in an exclusive interview for the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.

“People were saying they were automatically going to pick it up but when you get to this level it’s a whole different business. Until then, I had no clue. When they told me they really see a future with me and things like that, it just gives me more confidence to go workout and keep representing New York the right way.”

Over two seasons, McBride went back and forth between the NBA and New York’s G-League team Westchester where he’s really shown his skill.

In 2021-22, McBride played in six games for Westchester, averaging 27.8 points per game. He only played for the G-League squad once this past season and put up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

“It’s been a tremendous help to go down there and build my confidence and work on my game,” McBride said. “I think it also gives them a reminder that I am a player they drafted for a reason. When I go down there and do what I do, I think it will allow me to gain more interest from other teams and things like that, but obviously I want to stay with the Knicks, so I think it just helps them understand I am a really good player and I am someone they should hold tightly.”

With guards like Derick Rose, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes on the roster, it was hard to find extra playing time for the reserves like McBride, but he did see his time with the Knicks increase this past season. He appeared in 64 regular season games and averaged 11.9 minutes and 3.5 points per contest.

However, McBride said just being around those veteran players and watching them work had an impact on his growth.

“I’m not taking for granted the type of leaders they are because they were also listeners and in my position at one time,” McBride said. “I always felt like the best leaders were the best listeners and want to learn and continue to learn.”

McBride has learned a lot about himself in the process, too. He reached milestones on the court, like a career-high 18 points and also had the opportunity to experience everything else the game can provide like walking in a Paris fashion show.

Now, it’s time to accomplish even more in his young NBA career. As he said previously, he wants to prove to the Knicks he is a valuable player to have in their arsenal, and doing so begins with consistency.

“My rhythm as a player comes from a lot of time working on my game as well as getting time on the court. I think that would lead me to a lot of consistent play,” McBride said. “Not everybody can go out there and shoot it 20 times, so you have to be efficient and consistent in a very small amount of time.”