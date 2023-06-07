MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team is set to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, from June 7-10, hosted by the University of Texas at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at 9:02 p.m. ET, followed by the finals on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 9:24 p.m. Live results and streaming are available at WVUSports.com.

McCabe enters the NCAA National Championships ranked No. 8 in the nation in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:45.40 that she ran at the Mountaineer Showcase on April 21. She is coming off her third consecutive Big 12 title in the event on May 14 and a second-place finish at the NCAA East Preliminary Round. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native placed third at last season’s NCAAs to earn her third All-American honor of the year. McCabe joined former West Virginia cross country and track and field greats Marie-Louise Asselin, Clara Grandt and Keri Bland, as the only Mountaineer women to garner All-American honors three times in the same year.

McCabe earned her first All-American award in 2021 during her inaugural trip to the National Championships. She completed her first 3,000-meter steeplechase national final in 9:37.39.

