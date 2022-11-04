Senior midfielder Luke McCormick and redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced on Friday.

With the accolades, the Mountaineers have now placed multiple players on all-conference teams in 13 of the last 14 seasons.

A native of Derby, England, McCormick has tallied three goals with one assist for seven total points this fall. He has logged 707 minutes of action in 13 matches, including eight starts, with 12 shots and five shots on goal.

McCormick has 17 career assists at WVU, good for a tie for No. 6 in all-time program history. Previously, he was an All-MAC First Team selection in 2020-21 and 2021, and he was placed on the 2019 MAC Tournament Team as a freshman.

Thiesen leads West Virginia with 1,399 minutes played this season. The Kiel, Germany, native has started all 16 matches and has scored one goal – a game-winner – on eight shots. Defensively, Thiesen also has helped the Mountaineers post five shutouts, including three in Sun Belt play.

The honor is the first of Thiesen’s career, and it adds to a growing list of 2022 accolades for the defender. Prior to the start of the year, he was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and appeared on multiple preseason All-America teams.

The Mountaineers open postseason play against Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

