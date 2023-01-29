A pair of former Mountaineers will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Kyzir White and the Philadelphia Eagles are the top seed in the NFC and play host to Colton McKivitz and the two-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

White aims to help Philadelphia get back to the NFL’s championship game for the second time in six years. McKivitz looks to help the 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last four years.

San Francisco is searching for its first Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

White ranks second on the Eagles roster with 110 total tackles this season. While his production dipped slightly in his first year in Philadelphia, he registered a career-high in sacks (1.5) and pass breakups (7) this season.

McKivitz’s playing time has varied this year. He solely appeared on special teams plays in San Francisco’s divisional round win over Dallas last week.

Kickoff between White’s Eagles and McKivitz’s 49ers is set for 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

The winner of Sunday’s NFC title game will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.