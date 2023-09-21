MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2 West Virginia University men’s soccer team welcomes Georgia Southern to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for its Sun Belt home opener.

Friday’s contest will be a White Out with all fans encouraged to wear white to the game, while the first 400 fans will also receive a white jersey rally towel. Additionally, it will be the alumni game with past WVU men’s soccer players recognized on the field at halftime.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Friday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, the Mountaineers improved to 6-0-1 on the season with a 1-0 victory over Dayton. Redshirt senior Sergio Ors Navarro scored the lone goal of the contest with senior Thomas Decottignies collecting an assist.

Senior Jackson Lee made four saves to earn his fifth shutout of the season, surpassing his total from last year. Through seven games this season, Lee and the Mountaineer defense have allowed just three goals.

Georgia Southern is led by first-year head coach Lee Squires and has the Eagles at 1-3-3 overall this season and 0-0-1 in Sun Belt action, playing to a scoreless draw with Coastal Carolina last Friday. Georgia Southern relies on its defense as it is allowing just 0.71 goals per game but is scoring just 0.57 goals per contest.