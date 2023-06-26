MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior big man Mohamed Wague of WVU basketball is the latest player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Wague announced in a social media post that while he is considering a return to WVU, he will explore all of his options.

“[I] love [interim head coach Josh Eilert] and everyone in the building to death,” he said. “And returning is 100% something I will consider, but I feel like it’s in my best interest to explore what is out there for me.”

Wague played in 28 games for WVU last season, and he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 74.2% from the field.

Before WVU, the Bronx-native averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He led all of the NJCAA in rebounds (417) and offensive rebounds (170) in his freshman season en route to earning an NJCAA First-Team All-American honor.

Gold and Blue Nation previously confirmed that Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint entered the transfer portal last week.

Players who explore the transfer portal still have the option to return to their team, if desired. Most recently, guard Kerr Kriisa was confirmed to have entered the transfer portal on Friday, but following the announcement of Josh Eilert as interim head coach, Kriisa announced his intentions to return to WVU on Sunday.

Eilert was named interim head coach of the WVU program on Saturday one week after Bob Huggins’ resignation and retirement. He is entering his 16th season with WVU men’s basketball and spent the first six years as the video coordinator before serving as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations. He was elevated to an assistant coach in July of 2022.