No. 20 Oklahoma had no trouble on the offensive end on Saturday as the Sooners blew out the West Virginia women’s basketball team 93-68 in Norman.

Five Sooners notched double-digit points as they hit a combined 12 three-pointers. They did it without a massive contribution from two of its deadliest scorers as Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson combined for 17 points in the contest.

Despite a small number from Robertson, the most prolific 3-point shooter in Division I women’s basketball history, Oklahoma knocked down 12 shots from behind the arc.

West Virginia, though, struggled to find points outside of guards JJ Quinerly and Madisen Smith. The duo scored 43 points from the backcourt, accounting for 63 percent of their team’s points.

Sarah Bates was the third-leading Mountaineer scorer with just five points.

OU first established a comfortable lead at the end of the first quarter, ending the last two and a half minutes of the period on an 11-point run. The Sooners continued that run at the start of the second quarter, extending it to 17.

WVU’s first bucket in the second quarter came with 5:32 on the clock, at which point the OU run had extended to 23-1, putting the home squad ahead by 29.

WVU whittled that lead down to 19 by halftime, but the damage was all but done. It took Oklahoma just over three minutes out of the halftime break to get its lead to 31 points, the largest of the game, as it scored 13 straight points out of the locker room.

Skylar Vann led the Sooners, shooting 7-for-12 with a three-pointer to record 16 points. She was two rebounds short of a double-double, grabbing eight.

Ana Llanusa, who hurt WVU in the meeting in Morgantown on Dec. 31, added 15, tying with Liz Scott.

Oklahoma’s ball movement was deadly as the Sooners assisted on 28 of their 36 field goals. WVU notched six assists as a team. OU also dominated the glass, grabbing 41 rebounds to WVU’s 26.

Oklahoma (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) picks up a crucial win for the Big 12 standings, notching its eighth conference victory of the season. That puts the Sooners a half-game behind rival Texas for the top spot in the league.

WVU (14-7, 5-5) slips to sixth in the league standings. The Mountaineers fall to an even Big 12 record for the first time since Jan. 10, when they defeated TCU in Morgantown for their second conference win.

They stay on the road for their next contest against Oklahoma STate. Tip-off on Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Cowgirls’ Gallagher-Iba Arena.