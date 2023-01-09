MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s hero of the Big 12 Tournament and one of the top center-backs in the Big 12 Conference have entered their names into the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson hope to hear their names called by one of the 12 NWSL teams later this week. The draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.

Brewster, lauded as one of the top players in the country, earned her latest spot on the first team All-Big 12 roster at the end of the 2022 season. She entered her name into WVU sports folklore five days later, when she scored on a free kick from roughly 90 yards away to give West Virginia its only goal as the Mountaineers toppled TCU in the conference tournament title game.

Brewster became a three-time All-American and was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Best XI in December.

Like Brewster, Robinson helped West Virginia be one of the top defensive teams in the Big 12 once again this season.

Robinson aided in anchoring a defense that pitched ten shutouts this year, including three straight in the Big 12 Tournament. Her lone goal of the season was a big one, as it came in the final 10 minutes of the game on the road at Oklahoma State, helping the Mountaineers earn a draw against the Cowgirls.

Robinson earned the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award multiple times in her collegiate career. She started and played in all 78 games, and logged an impressive 7,113 minutes on the pitch over the course of her four-year stay in Morgantown.

As of Sunday night, Brewster and Robinson are the only exiting Mountaineers who have their names in the NWSL Draft Registration Tracker.

Three former Mountaineers, including Bianca St. Georges, are currently on NWSL rosters.