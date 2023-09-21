West Virginia University will begin the 2023-24 men’s basketball season with a new tip-off event, Mountaineer Madness, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum.

Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The new tip-off event will feature a live emcee, 3-point contest, dunk contest, live interview with Coach Eilert, post-event autographs, performances from the Mountaineer pep band, cheerleaders and dance team and much more. Fans will also get to see and interact with the new WVU coaching staff as part of select competitions.

Coliseum parking lots will be open free of charge.