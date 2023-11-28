MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer Nation has soccer fever. This historic season the WVU men’s soccer team is enjoying this year can be categorized that way, both on the pitch and in the stands.

Those two factors will merge one final time this Saturday, when the Mountaineers host the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Tickets for the match sold out in roughly five hours on Monday. That lends to the belief that another raucous crowd will be on hand for the final home match of the season.

“Incredibly excited that we’ve already sold the game out in the short span of time that we did,” head coach Dan Stratford said Tuesday. “Hopefully, the student section and the Maniacs come out and fill the surplus areas. We’re already working towards getting those bleachers put back in, just as we had for the Marshall game.”

Stratford hopes the number of fans in attendance this weekend will exceed 3,000. The extra bleachers will indeed be set up along either side of the permanent stands at DDSS.

No matter what the fan turnout is on Saturday, as No. 5 overall seed West Virginia (16-2-4) hosts Loyola Marymount beginning at 2 p.m. ET, the fan support this season has been unlike anything WVU men’s soccer has ever seen.

For starters, this is the best home attendance the Mountaineer men have ever had. More than 16,000 spectators have attended WVU’s 11 home matches. It’s the first time in program history the men’s team has drawn more than 12,500 fans to its home venue. Impressively, Stratford’s teams now own the top two single-season attendance numbers, as his 2021 quarterfinals squad drew a then-record 12,308 spectators.

“We’re undefeated at home this season. If you want to go break it down into even further details, you look at obviously Marshall, Louisville, Vermont, where we have sold all three of those games out, we’re 3-0,” said Stratford. “The trend is a real positive one. For me, that has to be more than just coincidence. There has to be a correlation there.”

Overall, this is just the fourth time the program has drawn at least 10,000 fans to home matches in one season.

In addition, the Mountaineers have averaged 1,457 fans at home games this year — by far the best numbers the program has enjoyed.

The season-long attendance figures have been bolstered by re-setting the single-game attendance marks. West Virginia’s match in October against No. 1 Marshall drew a Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium record of 3,147 fans. Then, WVU’s NCAA Tournament opener against Louisville drew a stadium postseason record of 3,137 spectators.

A week later, though smaller in numbers, the crowd played a major factor in West Virginia advancing past the Round of 16.

“It kind of got to that hour mark, and had something resembling a period of play that looked like us. And the crowd getting back into the game, the crowd lifting its momentum, really kind of carried us through the next 30 minutes. Then on top of that, obviously when we get the winner, or what was the eventual winner, with about nine minutes to go, the enthusiasm, the energy, the lift, you could tell that the crowd was an incredible piece of that, an important piece of that. And then that fight, and the energy levels of us, were lifted.” Dan Stratford, WVU men’s soccer head coach

Stratford referred to West Virginia’s fans this year as a 12th man. He added the support the Mountaineers have received, especially last weekend against Vermont, has been, in his words, incredibly uplifting for coaches and players alike.

His team’s attendance figures aren’t just outstanding in terms of men’s soccer at West Virginia. They are comparable to only one other soccer team in WVU history — the 2016 women’s soccer team.

That is the only WVU soccer team to draw more fans at DDSS in one season. That club, led by Olympians Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence, was cheered on by more than 23,000 fans at its home matches. Nikki Izzo-Brown’s 2016 squad played for a national championship.

Stratford’s team is two wins away from doing the same.