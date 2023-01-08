MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon.

Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career with a 77-70 win over Kansas State.

Quinerly wasn’t the only Mountaineer to score at least 20 points.

Veteran forward Jayla Hemingway did, as well. She tallied a career-high 20 points in her ninth double-digit scoring performance as a Mountaineer. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten registered 20 points, too, as she finished the game just one rebound shy of the first double-double of her collegiate career.

“We got better at understanding when to attack, and how to attack offensively,” Plitzuweit said after the game.

With Quinerly, Blacksten, and Hemingway all tallying at least 20 points, it marked the first time since March 21, 2019, that three WVU women’s basketball players did so in a single game.

On that day, a trio of Tynice Martin (23), Naomi Davenport (23), and Kari Niblack (20) combined for 63 points against Rider in Morgantown during the first round of the WNIT. Davenport and Niblack both recorded double-doubles.

Saturday was different, though. This time, a Mountaineer trio scored at least 20 points each against a Big 12 opponent that was nine games over .500 entering the contest. It also happened in enemy territory.

Quinerly and Blacksten tallied double-digit point totals in both halves of Saturday’s contest in Manhattan. All 10 of Blacksten’s second-half points came in the fourth quarter, as West Virginia held onto a lead while K-State made a late-game push.

The trio was responsible for 28 of WVU’s 35 points in the second half. They also scored 62 of the team’s 77 total points for the game.

Quinerly, West Virginia’s leading scorer, has now scored at least 22 points in two of the first three conference games of the season. That includes a career-high 28 points on New Year’s Eve versus Oklahoma.