Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers are off to an 8-2 start this season partly because of a balanced scoring attack and because it has two of the three most efficient trios in the country.

According to numbers on the advanced basketball analytics website EvanMiya.com, the three-man combination of Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell, and Mohamed Wague puts forth the highest adjusted team efficiency margin (ATEM) in the country.

Matthews, Mitchell, and Wague have an adjusted team efficiency margin of 67.2, which is nearly 10 efficiency points higher than the next-closest trio from nationally ranked Tennessee. The Mountaineer trio also has an adjusted team offensive efficiency (ATOE) of 135.7, which is better than any other trio in the top 30 in ATEM.

Matthews, Mitchell, and Wague combine for 29.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and two steals per contest, and are shooting a combined 52.6 percent from the floor.

In terms of adjusted team efficiency margin, the veteran Matthews and Mitchell are also part of the third-highest-rated trio in college basketball. Joining them in that trio is guard Joe Toussaint.

That trio has an ATEM of 52.3, with an adjusted team offensive efficiency of 133.8. Matthews, Mitchell, and Toussaint’s ATOE only trail the other Mountaineer trio in that regard.

Matthews, Mitchell, and Toussaint combine for 35 points, 11.6 points, and 2.4 steals per contest, and are shooting a combined 48 percent from the floor.

Individually, Mitchell ranks 31st among all players in the country in Bayesian Performance Rating, which according to the site, is a “highly technical version of an adjusted plus-minus.” BPR takes advanced box-score metrics, play-by-play data, and historical information into account to quantify how impactful a player is.

He also ranks 30th in the nation in Offensive Bayesian Performance Rating. Mitchell was announced as the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.