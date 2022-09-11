The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey did her part in saving the shutout, stopping three Bison shots on goal. Sunday’s clean sheet marked the Ottawa, Ontario, native’s fifth of the season and fourth in the last five games. With three saves against Bucknell, Massey eclipsed 100 stops in her career, moving her total to 101. She ranks No. 7 all-time in program history in career saves.

Offensively, fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla paced the Mountaineer attack, taking four shots and placing one on goal. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran also placed both of her shots on frame, but each was stopped by the Bison keeper. Midfielders Chloe Adler, Lilly McCarthy and Aaliyah Scott also placed one shot on goal apiece.

West Virginia outshot Bucknell, 13-6, including a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 3-1 edge in corner kicks.

With the draw, WVU’s record against the Bison moves to 2-0-1 all time, as well as 1-0-1 in games played in Morgantown.

Additionally, sophomore defender Annika Leslie tallied her first start of the season against BU on Sunday.

The Mountaineers now head back on the road to conclude nonconference competition, traveling to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 17, to take on Georgetown. Kickoff at GU’s Shaw Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.