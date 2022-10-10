The West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Lehigh in its nonconference finale on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday is Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 500 fans in attendance eligible to receive a ticket to redeem for a “Mountaineer Soccer” pint glass at the end of the match. It’s also the second Dollar Night of the season, with tickets and select concessions available for just $1, as well as the second post-match autograph session.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. All tickets are general admission.

WVU students are admitted free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Adam Zundell and Andrew Caridi on the call, as well as heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (3-6-2, 1-1-2 Sun Belt) and Mountain Hawks (3-5-2, 2-2-1 Patriot) are set to meet for just the second time ever on Tuesday, including the first time in Morgantown. Last season, the two schools played to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 5, 2021, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Of note, Lehigh becomes the third team to play at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the first time this season, joining Yale (Sept.9) and South Carolina (Oct. 1).

Last time out, West Virginia earned a 4-0 win over Old Dominion on Oct. 8, in Norfolk, Virginia. In the team’s first road win of the campaign, freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored twice for WVU, while fifth-year senior forward Adam Burchell and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers also found the back of the net.

With the tallies, Caldeira became the first Mountaineer freshman to record a brace since Rodrigo Robles Grajera on Nov. 21, 2019, at Butler in the NCAA Tournament. Elsewhere, Burchell posted two assists to go along with his goal, while Dromers, fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and junior forward Yutaro Tsukada also were credited with helpers in the win.

In goal, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire made his collegiate debut, recording one save and securing WVU’s fourth clean sheet of the season.

West Virginia is unbeaten in 17 of its last 18 home matches, dating back to March 24, 2021. The squad is 2-1-2 at DDSS this fall.

Under third-year coach Dan Stratford, WVU is 9-1-2 in nonconference matches at home. Stratford is 21-12-9 overall in his time in Morgantown and holds an 82-16-14 mark in his head-coaching career.

WVU has featured nine different goal scorers this season. Senior midfielder Luke McCormick, junior midfielder Ryan Crooks, Dromers and Caldeira all co-lead the club with two tallies.

Lehigh is led by 31st-year coach Dean Koski, who holds a career mark of 255-227-71. Last time out, LU defeated Lafayette, 1-0, on Oct. 8, on the road.

Ryan Kuldanek was named the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Week on Monday following his game-winning goal over the weekend. Meanwhile, Jack Sarkos’ seven goals are good for No. 19 nationally and No. 1 in the Patriot League.