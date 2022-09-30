MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House.

First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now. Live stats for the match can be found on WVUsports.com.

Saturday marks the 22nd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (6-8, 0-2 Big 12) and the Sooners (10-4, 0-2 Big 12), with the series beginning in 1999. OU leads the all-time series, 4-17. West Virginia’s last match against Oklahoma ended in victory for the Mountaineers in Morgantown on Sept. 25, 2021, taking the match, 3-1. Additionally, WVU pulled off its first season-sweep over Oklahoma in program history during the 2021 campaign.

Junior libero Skye Stokes enters Saturday’s contest after being named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 27. Stokes tallied a conference-leading 31 digs against Texas Tech on Sept. 24, to earn the award.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell goes into the match leading WVU in kills (166). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (123) and service aces (15).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller closes the road trip leading the Mountaineers in service aces (18), while she is second on the team in kills (162). Miller notched her sixth double-double of the campaign in her most recent match on Sept. 29, against TCU.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (390) and also is tied for third in service aces (13).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent service aces per set (1.05), opponent kills per set (11.29) and opponent assists per set (10.59).