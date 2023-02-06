STILLWATER, Okla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road swing in the Sooner State with a matchup at Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The contest against OSU will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Mike Wolfe and Bryndon Manzer on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tuesday’s contest marks the 25th all-time meeting between WVU and OSU. West Virginia leads the series, 14-10, while the Cowgirls hold a narrow, 6-5 advantage in games played in Stillwater. The Mountaineers have claimed the last four matchups, dating back to Jan. 16, 2021. WVU swept the series last season, first notching a 61-57 win in Stillwater on Jan. 22, before completing the sweep on Feb. 27, with a 60-56 win in Morgantown.

The Cowgirls enter Tuesday’s matchup with an overall record of 16-7 and 6-5 in Big 12 play. OSU is coming off a 77-65 win over TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 4.

Last time out, West Virginia fell to Oklahoma, 93-68, in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 4. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers with 24 points, her fourth 20-point scoring effort this season. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith was just behind Quinerly with 19 points. Quinerly and junior guard Savannah Samuel led the team in rebounds, grabbing five boards apiece.

As a team, WVU shot 42.9% (24-of-56) from the floor, including 43.8% (7-of-16) from 3-point range.

Going into Tuesday’s matchup, West Virginia is third in the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 59.6 points per game this season. WVU ranks No. 65 nationally in the category. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.81) and steals per game (10.0). Additionally, West Virginia is second in the conference in turnovers forced per game (20.52) and third in turnovers per game (13.7).