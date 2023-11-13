MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of over 700 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed a sweep of Kent State, Cleveland State, and Duke at the Mountaineer Quad on Sunday afternoon.

West Virginia (3-0) never trailed at any point throughout its home opener, outscoring its opponents by 99 points (117-18) after earning bonus points in at least six matches of each dual.

WVU opened the quad with a 44-3 win over Kent State, before taking down Cleveland State by a score of 33-9. West Virginia went on to seize a 40-6 victory over Duke, in the programs’ first meeting in history, to complete the sweep.

Additionally, the Mountaineers recorded a dual-high eight bonus-point victories in their pair of wins against Kent State and Duke.

Newcomers junior Jett Strickenberger and true freshman Ty Watters earned three wins apiece in their Coliseum debut, as both registered three bonus-point victories. Strickenberger pulled off a major decision, technical fall, and pin, while Watters pinned all three of his opponents in under four minutes. Senior Caleb Dowling (157) and redshirt freshman Brody Conley (174) also added three bonus-point wins during the event.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus (141) and redshirt junior Dennis Robin (184) posted undefeated marks as well to round out the group.

Of note, WVU sweeps its annual showcase for the second consecutive year, as the Gold and Blue topped Glenville State (37-9), Edinboro (40-3), and Northern Colorado (25-15) to begin last season’s campaign.

Up next, the Mountaineers battle Clarion in the team’s first road dual of the season on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

Match Results vs. Kent State

125: No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) tech. fall over Nico Calello (Kent St.), 20-4 [T – 6:12]

133: Pablo Castro (Kent St.) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 6-2

141: No. 17 Jordan Titus (WVU) tech. fall over Billy Meiszner (Kent St.), 20-3 [T – 4:19]

149: No. 18 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Michael Lewarchick (Kent St.), [T – 3:38]

157: No. 24 Caleb Dowling (WVU) tech. fall over Ethan Barr (Kent St.), 17-1 [T – 3:55]

165: No. 17 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Aaron Ferguson (Kent St.), 15-5

174: No. 31 Brody Conley (WVU) won by fall over Ashton Breen (Kent St.), [T – 1:34]

184: No. 20 Dennis Robin (WVU) tech. fall over Kyle Snider (Kent St.), 16-0 [T – 4:54]

197: No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU) dec. Blake Schaffer (Kent St.), 12-6

HWT: No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) tech. fall over Corey Boerio (Kent St.), 17-2 [T – 5:00]

Match Results vs. Cleveland State

125: No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) major dec. Nick Molchak (CSU) 18-9

133: Jake Manley (CSU) dec. Davin Rhoads (WVU), 8-2

141: No. 17 Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. No. 22 Dylan Layton (CSU), 9-3

149: No. 18 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall Connor Saylor (CSU), [T – 2:21]

157: No. 24 Caleb Dowling (WVU) tech. fall over Shane Heil (CSU), 17-2 [T – 2:42]

165: No. 17 Peyton Hall (WVU) tech. fall over Tate Geiser (CSU), 19-3 [T – 4:07]

174: No. 31 Brody Conley (WVU) won by fall over Ronald Dimmerling (CSU), [T – 2:04]

184: No. 20 Dennis Robin (WVU) major dec. Joey Lyons (CSU), 10-2

197: No. 23 Benjamin Smith (CSU) dec. No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU), 8-7

HWT: No. 26 Daniel Bucknavich (CSU) dec. No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 4-1 (SV1)

Match Results vs. Duke

125: No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (WVU) won by fall over Logan Agin (CSU). [T – 1:34]

133: Davin Rhoads (WVU) dec. Raymond Adams (CSU), 11-6

141: No. 17 Jordan Titus (WVU) major dec. Peter Chacon (CSU), 13-3

149: No. 18 Ty Watters (WVU) won by fall over Jarred Papcsy (CSU), [T – 1:49]

157: No. 24 Caleb Dowling (WVU) major dec. Logan Ferrero (CSU),15-3

165: Gaetano Console (CSU) won by fall over No. 17 Peyton Hall (WVU), [T – 1:19]

174: No. 31 Brody Conley (WVU) tech. fall over Jack Wimmer (CSU), 19-1 [T – 4:04]

184: No. 20 Dennis Robin (WVU) dec. Conor Becker (CSU), 8-3

197: No. 29 Austin Cooley (WVU) major dec. Kwasi Bonsu, 11-1

HWT: No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) tech. fall Connor Barket (CSU), 21-6 [T – 7:00]