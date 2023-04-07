MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The West Virginia University track and field team continues its road trip at George Mason University with the Dalton Ebanks Invitational on Saturday, April 8, at the George Mason Stadium in Fairfax, Virginia.



WVU opens competition at George Mason with the shot put at 11 a.m. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

West Virginia has competed at the outdoor meet hosted by George Mason University every year since it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Last time out at George Mason, four Mountaineers claimed first-place in their events. Then-sophomore Katelyn Caccamo earned first in the green division pole vault competition with a height of 3.57 meters. Additionally, then-juniors Peter-Gay McKenzie and Tessa Constantine claimed first in long jump with a distance of 5.80 meters and the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.54, respectively. Then-freshman Jo-Lauren Keane stood at the top of the podium after completing the 800-meter in 2:07.43.

Saturday’s competition consists of the javelin throw, shot put, pole vault, discus and high jump in the field. On the track, runners will compete in the 4×100 relay, 400-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash, 400-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, 4×400 relay, 800-meter, 3,000-meter steeplechase, 1,500-meter run and 5,000-meter run.