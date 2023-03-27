MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 24 West Virginia baseball team welcomes in-state rival Marshall to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ as well as on the radio at 100.9 Jack FM.

Tuesday will be True Blue night with fans encouraged to wear blue to the ballpark.

The Mountaineers are coming off a series win against Xavier, winning Friday and Saturday before dropping the finale on Sunday. Overall, this season, WVU is 18-6 and are ranked No. 24 in the D1Baseball poll for the second straight week.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt had the walk-off hit in Friday’s win before going 4-for-5 on Saturday. He currently leads the nation with 45 hits while leading the Big 12 in hitting (.455), doubles (11), and stolen bases (23).

Blaine Traxel threw his fourth complete game of the season on Saturday, striking out seven while allowing just two runs. On Monday, he was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week presented by University Apartments.

The win on Saturday against the Musketeers was the 500th of head coach Randy Mazey’s career. Coincidentally, his first-career win also came against Xavier as the head coach of Charleston Southern in 1994.

Sophomore Aidan Major will get the start for the Mountaineers on Tuesday for the third time this year. He is 1-2 with 15 strikeouts in 14.0 innings pitched.

Marshall enters the game with an 11-10 record after dropping two of three to Old Dominion over the weekend.

Luke Edwards leads Marshall with .322 batting average, 28 hits, 23 runs scored and seven doubles. Owen Ayers has a team-best 20 RBI and four homers during the season.

Tuesday’s scheduled starter Chad Heiner is 1-0 this season in nine appearances, including one start. He has a 3.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13.2 innings on the mound this season.