The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.



The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.

The Mountaineers are making the most of their homecoming weekend by hosting the WVU Swimming & Diving Celebration Dinner on Friday, Sept. 30, before kicking off action in the pool on Saturday.



“We’re really looking forward to the weekend,” West Virginia coach Vic Riggs said. “It’s always nice to start the season off with a recap of last year’s accomplishments at our celebration on Friday. Then we’ll get to see where we’re at in the pool on Saturday with the Gold-Blue Meet.”



Saturday also marks the start of Riggs’ 15th season at the helm of the WVU men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. Last season, WVU qualified one swimmer and one diver to the NCAA Championships, broke two program records, had one Big 12 Champion and sent seven divers to the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships.



Then-fifth year David Dixon earned a bid to the NCAA Championships for the fifth consecutive season, becoming the first Mountaineer in program history to do so. At the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships, Dixon earned his third career conference title and second gold medal in the men’s 200 fly.



During the 2021-22 campaign the men earned a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championship, while the women’s team finished in fourth. WVU tallied 13 medals at the conference meet, including one gold, four silver and eight bronze.



West Virginia has two new additions to the coaching staff this season, including Lauren Cassano and David Dixon. Cassano was named the women’s associate head coach, while Dixon joins the staff as an assistant coach. In the pool, WVU welcomes 22 newcomers (13 women, nine men) to the squad this season, led by 17 seniors (10 women, seven men).



The Mountaineers officially open the regular season when they play host to the West Virginia State Games at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, on Oct. 14-15.