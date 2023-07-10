MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America teams for their academic success during the 2023 spring semester.

Individually, six Mountaineers were named second-team All-Americans by the CSCAA – Justin Heimes, Adam McDonald, Joseph Schaefer, Sarah Krusinski, Jacqueline McCutchan, and Marian Tiemeier.

“Congratulations to the teams again for their continued success in the classroom,” said head coach Vic Riggs. “In addition, congratulations to Justin, Adam, Joe, Sarah, Jacqueline, and Marian for being recognized for their hard work in the classroom and the pool.”

The women’s team earned the honor for the 31st consecutive semester after recording a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50. The men earned a team GPA of 3.28 to collect the honor for the 12th consecutive semester and the 13th time in the last 14 semesters.

The award, presented twice a year, recognizes college swimming and diving teams who achieved a cumulative semester GPA of 3.0 or higher. In all, 173 Division I women’s programs and 112 men’s teams were named the Scholar All-America list for the 2023 spring semester.

On the individual side, swimmers and divers named to the first team achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher and participated in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The second team recognizes student-athletes who have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or participated at a diving zone qualification meet during the 2022-23 season.

Tiemeier earns her third All-America honors while it is the first for everyone else. This season, the CSCAA named 1,201 student-athletes to the Scholar All-America Team.