The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown

The Mountaineers (6-0, 2-0 GARC) will shoot in a pair of relays each day against the three teams. Saturday’s action will begin in smallbore, and Sunday will conclude the WVU Fall Classic in air rifle. Both days are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. Admission to the event is free.

A live scorecard for this weekend’s match can be found at ncaarifle.org. Additionally, live targets will be available online, courtesy of MegaLink.

On Saturday, the first smallbore relay is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with sighters and prep time set for 8:45 a.m. The second relay is tabbed for 11:30 a.m., following another 15-minute sighting period.

Saturday’s action will conclude with a final, featuring the top shooters from the first day.

On Sunday, the first air rifle relay also is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with sighters and prep time set for 8:45 a.m. The second relay will take place at 11 a.m., following a 15-minute sighting period.

Sunday’s air rifle final will conclude action from the WVU Fall Classic.

West Virginia is 13-7 all-time against Alaska-Fairbanks, 20-12 against Kentucky and 8-2 against TCU. The four teams competing this weekend have combined to win 33 of the last 34 NCAA Championships. Kentucky has won the NCAA title the last two seasons and three of the last four championships.

TCU last won the NCAA Championship in 2019, and Alaska-Fairbanks last claimed an NCAA title in 2008.

West Virginia, who owns a nation-best 19 NCAA Championships, last won the NCAA title in 2017, extending its streak to five consecutive national championships from 2013-17.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.