After a week idle, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET, inside Schollmaier Arena.

Wednesday’s contest against TCU will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with John Liddle and Whitney Hand-Jones on the call. The game also can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort Worth. Additionally, the Mountaineers have won nine of their last 10 matchups with the Horned Frogs, dating back to Feb. 24, 2016, in Fort Worth (73-63). During that stretch, WVU has only allowed TCU to eclipse 70 points twice and is holding the Horned Frogs to 58.2 points per game.

Most recently, WVU claimed the two teams’ first meeting this season with a 77-45 win on Jan. 10, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith led the team with 18 points, while junior guard Savannah Samuel (13) and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly (11) joined Smith in double figures.

TCU enters Wednesday’s matchup with an overall record of 6-13 and 0-8 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 75-35 loss to No. 18 Iowa State on Jan. 25, in Fort Worth.

Last time out, West Virginia topped Texas Tech, 67-57, inside the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 21. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway posted her third double-double (18 pts., 10 reb.) of the season, while Quinerly (16 pts., 10 reb.) earned the first double-double of her career. Elsewhere, Smith also scored in double figures with 17 points, as the trio attributed for 51 of WVU’s 67 points.

As a team, West Virginia struggled from the floor, shooting just 32.1% (18-of-56) overall and 27.6% (8-of-29) from beyond the arc.

Entering Saturday’s contest, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, as it is holding opponents to just 57.5 points per game this season. WVU ranks No. 43 nationally in the category. The Mountaineers also lead the league in turnover margin (8.06) and steals per game (10.6). Additionally, WVU is second in the league in turnovers forced per game (20.94).