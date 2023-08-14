MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team was selected to finish third in the 2023 Sun Belt Soccer Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference on Monday.



The Mountaineers tallied 77 points, including one first-place vote. Kentucky was picked to repeat as champions with 93 points and six first-place votes, while Marshall collected 91 points and two first-place votes. Sun Belt newcomer UCF came in behind West Virginia with 68 points and the final first-place vote.



South Carolina was voted fifth (49) ahead of a sixth-place tie between Georgia State and Coastal Carolina (45). From there, James Madison (40), Old Dominion (26), and Georgia Southern (16) rounded out the poll.



The Mountaineers are coming off a 7-7-4 season in 2022, including a conference record of 3-1-4 in their first season in the Sun Belt. In the Sun Belt Championship tournament, WVU defeated Coastal Carolina before falling to Kentucky in the semifinals.



West Virginia opens the 2023 slate on Thursday, Aug. 24, against California Baptist. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.