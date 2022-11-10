West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team travels to State College, Pennsylvania, to compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Nov. 11.

This year’s championship is hosted by Penn State University at Blue and White Golf Course. The women’s 6k race is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET, while live stats will be available at WVUsports.com.

The top-two teams at the regional meet earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Friday’s meet marks the third time WVU has competed in State College this season, earning first place in its most recent outing at the Penn State National Open. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe won the open with a time of 20:00.8, the second-fastest time in Penn State National Open history.

Last season at the regional meet, then-redshirt sophomore Ceili McCabe took first-place with a 6k time of 20:05.7, as the team earned second and an automatic bid to the NCAA National Championship.

Five Mountaineers finished in the top-25 at last year’s regional. Then-redshirt sophomore Katherine Dowie and then-fifth year senior Mikaela Lucki garnered top-25 honors along with McCabe.

West Virginia is coming off a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championships on Oct. 28. It was a historic day for WVU, as McCabe took first for the second consecutive year, five Mountaineers finished in the top-15 and the squad finished with 49 points, a program record for the lowest point total at the Big 12 Championship.