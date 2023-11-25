The West Virginia University women’s basketball defeated Southern Illinois 73-55, to close out their week at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with a perfect 3-0 record. The Mountaineers are a perfect 6-0 for the first time since the 2018 season.

Fifth-year senior Tavy Diggs produced three career-highs in the win, scoring 18 points while adding 10 rebounds and two blocks. The effort marks the first double-double of her career. It is also just the second time she has grabbed 10 rebounds and the first time she has managed double-digit points. She has led WVU in rebounds five times across two seasons.

Junior guard JJ Quinerly paced West Virginia’s offensive effort with 21 points, marking the second time in three days the Norfolk, Virginia native has produced over 20 points in a contest. She added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison filled the stat sheet with 17 points, adding a game-high five assists and two steals.

Senior forward Kylee Blacksten and junior guard Tirzah Moore controlled the glass, grabbing seven and five rebounds, respectively.

The Mountaineers scored the opening seven points to the 8:39 mark, later pushing the advantage to 9-2, but a 7-0 Salukis run leveled the score at nine with four minutes gone. The pair traded baskets on two straight possessions before WVU took a one-point 16-15 lead into the break. Quinerly scored eight points in the quarter.

Southern Illinois quickly took the lead in the second and extended the advantage to a 25-18 score. The seven-point lead was the largest of the game for the Salukis’. West Virginia imposed its will on Southern Illinois over the final seven minutes of the half, producing an 18-2 run to close out the frame. WVU limited the Salukis to a 1-of-12 mark from the floor and four turnovers during the span.

Harrison produced nine of her points in the quarter, including knocking down two timely 3’s, helping push WVU into the lead at 36-27. The Mountaineers never trailed again in the game.

WVU scored the first six points out of the break to extend their lead to 15 points, 42-27, the largest of the game. Southern Illinois rattled off a 9-0 scoring spurt to pull back within six points at 4:29. WVU extended its lead to eight points over the next two minutes but the Salukis chipped away, pulling within four points with 30 seconds to play. WVU scored in the final seconds of the quarter to take a 50-40 lead into the final frame.

West Virginia rolled in the fourth quarter, outscoring Southern Illinois 23-11. The Mountaineers pushed its lead to as many as 19 with just over two minutes to play before ultimately winning by 18 points. Diggs excelled in the quarter, scoring eight of her points and adding two blocks to her totals.

The Mountaineers shot 47.5% (29-of-61) from the floor and limited Southern Illinois to a 32.8% (20-of-61) mark. WVU forced SIU into 18 turnovers in the game which resulted in 28 points. West Virginia dominated the paint, outscoring Southern Illinois 46-34 from the high percentage area.

Also of note, the Mountaineers’ seven blocks and 41 rebounds are the most in a game this season.

West Virginia is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 2, against St. Bonaventure. Tipoff against the Bonnies is set for 2 p.m. ET, from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.