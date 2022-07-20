MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Teyvon Myers has remained a fan favorite years after his WVU playing career ended.

He suited up for Bob Huggins from 2015-17 and now, he’ll compete on a TBT squad coached by his former teammate, James Long.

His energy catches the attention of anyone who watches him play, and it’s something Long hopes Best Virginia can use to its advantage.

“Teyvon brings the juice on whatever team he is on. He is one of the most energetic guys I have been around,” Long said. “He’s definitely one of the most elite scorers that I have played with or been around. All in all, he is a guy that is going to help us as a basketball player and from an energy standpoint.”

The relationship between Myers and Long is one of the reasons he’s stayed in the gym with the TBT team before he was officially added to the roster.

“Very excited, of course, to be playing with my brothers and also one of my best friends. He’s the coach, but one of my best friends and it’s always a great time when I’m around these guys,” Myers said.

The news of Myers’ return to TBT action was announced on Monday, but he wants to set the record straight.

“First of all, I’m always on the team. Whether I’m suiting up or not, I’m always on the team,” he said. “We had a few guys out and that was my chance to step in. I don’t know why it took me so long to say I wanted to play but it took me a long time to say ‘Yeah I want to play,’ and now I’m here.”

The team representing WVU hoops will begin its quest for the $1 million prize on July 24. It is the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Regional and will face Virginia Dream in the day’s final game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Myers said he will be working on “everything” before Sunday rolls around.

“Not really plays and all that but trying to get the blueprint. We are trying to win here, so I’m not trying to go out there and do my own thing,” Myers said. “I’m trying to fall in the lines of the team and making sure I get all the plays and little tweaks down pat before I get out there.”