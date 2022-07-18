Another former Mountaineer is getting set to suit up for the TBT team led by WVU hoops alumni once again.

The team announced Monday that Teyvon Myers, who played for Bob Huggins from 2015-17, has been added to the roster. The guard averaged 11.0 points per game during his Mountaineer career.

“Teyvon brings the juice on whatever team he is on. He is one of the most energetic guys I have been around,” Best Virginia head coach James Long said. “He’s definitely one of the most elite scorers that I have played with or been around. All in all, he is a guy that is going to help us as a basketball player and from an energy standpoint.”

Myers began his pro career in 2018. The native of Brooklyn, New York, has played for five different teams in four different leagues, most recently competing for Sopron KC in Hungary’s A-League in 2021-22. Myers averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.

The TBT’s West Virginia Regional tips off Sunday in Charleston. Best Virginia, the top seed in the region, hill play Virginia Dream at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.