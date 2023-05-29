MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —For the 14th time in program history, the West Virginia University baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia learned its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday, and will head to Lexington, Kentucky for its Regional Tournament.

First pitch on Friday between two-seeded West Virginia and three-seeded Indiana is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Fans looking to make the relatively easy drive to Lexington from most areas of the Mountain State can begin acquiring tickets on Tuesday.

All-session tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. ET. All-session tickets include admission into the ballpark for every game played at the regional tournament.

Each session is made up of a single game, and the ballpark will be cleared between each game played on each day. Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets so they don’t miss any of the action in Lexington. All chairbacks at Kentucky Proud Park will be reserved.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets may be purchased online at UKBaseballTix.com or by calling the University of Kentucky Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287, option 4. The Joe Craft Center ticket office will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET this week. If tickets remain, they will also be sold on-site at Kentucky Proud Park beginning two hours before the first game each day.

Ticket Prices

All-Session Reserved Seats (Sections 101-111) $90

All-Session General Admission* $60

Single-Session Reserved Seats $15, based on availability

Single-Session General Admission* $10, based on availability

*For the regional, General Admission areas will include the right and left field terraces, grass berms, and outfield standing room areas. These spaces are first-come, first-serve and do not contain any fixed seats. Fans are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets into the stadium for these areas. Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch.

All tickets for the tournament will be mobile. Children ages one and under will not require a ticket for entry.