MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA announced Wednesday that it temporarily will not enforce previous rules that stated multi-time transfers must sit out a season at their new schools without a waiver.

Any transfer that would be eligible for the 2023-24 season, who was previously deemed ineligible solely because of the NCAA’s multi-time transfer rules, will now be able to participate during the 14-day window designated by Judge John P. Bailey, a U.S. District Court judge for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Bailey granted the temporary restraining order of the NCAA’s transfer and restitution rules Wednesday after a seven-state coalition filed suit against the NCAA, challenging its rules on multi-time transfers. He ruled that, during a 14-day period from Wednesday to Dec. 27, the NCAA may not enforce its multi-time transfer rules or hold teams accountable for acting against previous rules, as long as the TRO is in effect.

The TRO is set to expire on Dec. 27 when a second hearing is held in the lawsuit.

The NCAA’s decision to grant temporary eligibility restricts the association from punishing players or schools retroactively should Bailey’s order be overturned.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year, but an additional change-of-schools as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver allowing the athlete to compete immediately. Without it, the athlete would have to sit out for a year at the new school.

WVU guards RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan will now be eligible, at least temporarily.

A ruling on a separate lawsuit filed by Battle last week against the NCAA is also expected to come during the Dec. 27 hearing. He sued the NCAA following the denial of his mental health waiver and its subsequent appeal. He claimed that the NCAA’s ruling to deny his eligibility prevents him from fulfilling his contracts with West Virginia University and the Country Roads Trust.

WVU has yet to make an announcement regarding the statuses of both Battle and Farrakhan.

The men’s basketball team will play three games during the TRO window: the first is Saturday at UMass, and home games against Radford on Dec. 20 and Toldeo on Dec. 23 will follow.