MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Both the NCAA and WVU are in much different places than they were when name, image and likeness deals became prevalent in college sports.

Since NIL deals were approved in the summer of 2021, WVU has hired a new athletic director, and the NCAA is entangled with widespread conference realignment and constant pleas for NIL regulation.

All the while, Country Roads Trust has been fundraising.

“When it went online in March [of 2022], some of the damage for us had already been done,” WVU head football coach Neal Brown said. “We lost some good players…Your talent is traveling where the NIL dollars are.”

Oliver Luck, the former Mountaineer quarterback, director of athletics and pro football executive, and Ken Kendrick, a WVU alumnus and long-time managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, founded the trust in January 2022 to catch up with some of the schools on the pioneering end of NIL.

“The infrastructure of that organization was done really well,” Brown said. “And it was done [while thinking about the] long term.”

Fast-forward to 2023, and Brown says that the Country Roads Trust is providing the university with luxuries it did not have with the inception of NIL.

“As we become more educated on it, and we got more comfortable at an administrative level, we were able to make a bigger impact,” Brown said. “And now we’re not losing talent. We’re able to retain our talent at a much higher rate than we were before.”

Some of the growth is from widespread literacy surrounding NIL. At first, it was unchartered territory – some would say it still is – but fans and administrators alike are recognizing the monetary demands of life in the NIL era. More importantly, they are learning what happens if a school is not competitive in the NIL market.

Brown credits the schools’ leadership for recognizing these urgencies.

“I think our people have a better understanding of what it is,” he said. “And [AD Wren Baker has] been a part of that. The president’s office has been a part of that.”

Part of the effect of NIL is the emergence of business-like practices within college teams. In the same way that some schools are considered valuable because of the TV market in which they are located, players from different sports, or even different positions within the same sport, are valued differently.

Articulating that to players and recruits can be difficult.

“You manage expectations and you try to have some transparency there, but you’re going to have issues with it because it’s not a perfect system,” Brown said.

In an imperfect system, the scales may be tipped in favor of those with deep pockets. Those who cannot keep up are essentially playing a different game.

“To me, it’s not really [about] the TV deal or the conference,” Brown said. “It’s [about] the schools that have the largest NIL funding or backing.”