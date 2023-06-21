Brown: "Pleased with what I’ve seen at the midpoint for four weeks so far.”

Summer update with Neal Brown – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast A critical period is underway for WVU football. Fifth-year head coach Neal Brown joins The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, to discuss his expectations for the summer, and to share his thoughts on two very important competitors on his roster.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Even though social media makes it look like his summer months are filled with cookouts and can-openers off the diving board, head coach Neal Brown is working hard behind the scenes to continue building the WVU football program.

Brown detailed his summer in-depth Tuesday on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt and Spano. While there are few looks inside the program at this time of year, he says his summer workload is anything but a break. There is no downtime in recruiting.

“December and June are really the busiest times of the year for us in the coaching profession,” he said. “In June, right now, we’ve held five one-day camps, two seven-on-sevens, a specialist camp. We’ve had right around 40 official visitors [and] numerous unofficial visitors.”

As for the Mountaineers already in the program, the emphasis is placed equally on the weight room as it is the practice field.

“Monday through Friday, [the players] are essentially training,” he said. “Two days a week, we are able to have meetings, and we do basically what we call ‘OTAs,’ which are offseason training activities. There’s a good bit of football, but [both] the football and the strength and conditioning piece are about getting prepared for fall camp, and then fall camp is about getting prepared for the season.”

But summer workouts aren’t a replica of spring practices. Brown and Co. use the summer to build off the foundation set in the spring, even for the late-window additions via the transfer portal and early-enrollees.

“We’re not slowing down our returners,” he said. “The [players] that were here in the spring know what to do schematically. We’re not going to slow down for them. We try to get the newcomers to catch up. Those guys are working. They really are. [Both with] the transfers and the high school [newcomers], I’ve been really pleased. I’ve been pleased with what I’ve seen at the midpoint for four weeks so far.”

The chemistry and camaraderie between players also find their roots in the summertime. When players suffer together, they can grow as a unit, according to Brown.

“The summer is your first opportunity with your entire team to really work,” he said. “It’s about having some shared sacrifice. There [are] some conditioning activities where guys can earn the respect of their teammates.”

That chemistry reveals itself on and off the field. Brown hopes it trickles into the more detailed and intricate parts of the game.

“They’re able to do some seven-on-seven, some offense and defense versus each other, where they can get a feel for timing [between] quarterback and receiver, or communication in the defensive backfield,” he said. “That’s really, really important.”