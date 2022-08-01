MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Practice No. 1 is in the books. Practice No. 2 will follow on Tuesday.

West Virginia will conduct a total of 25 practices before kicking off the regular season on Thursday, September 1 in Pittsburgh.

Neal Brown outlined some of the details of Monday’s first practice of the fall and gave some details of how West Virginia will practice leading up to the start of the regular season.

As for Practice No. 1, the Mountaineers had the helmets on for one hour and 40 minutes on Monday.

Brown mentioned that players were on both of WVU’s outdoor practice fields, which meant that all 110 players got reps. When explicitly asked about the quarterbacks, for instance, he said JT Daniels, Nicco Marchiol, and Garrett Green all got at least 10 reps per field of live 7-on-7 action.

Monday’s practice was not open to the media. Gold and Blue Nation will get its first look at the Mountaineers on Tuesday.

Practice No. 2 of fall camp is the first of five practices that will be open to media members.

According to Brown, the fall camp practice window has been extended by a few days. That now allows for the coaching staff to build in a few extra off days surrounding the 25 pre-season practices for players.

“We set it up where we never practice hard more than three days in a row,” said Brown. “We want to do a build-up. And, we have practices that are low, moderate, and high. And so, you have to build up to those high levels.”

The plan is to take a day off after having a high-level, or high-intensity practice. Brown added that he and the staff have scheduled multiple stretches of two days off in a row during fall camp.

West Virginia University’s first day of classes is Wednesday, August 17. From that point on, the Mountaineers will adhere to the NCAA’s 20-hour rule, which dictates that student-athletes spend no more than 20 hours per week on required athletic activities as it relates to their sport.

Thursdays will be a key day for the Mountaineers this fall, as well.

“We’re going to do our scrimmages on Thursday because we play (the season-opener) on Thursday,” said Brown.

Thursday, August 18 will be the last intra-squad scrimmage that WVU holds during fall camp. A “mock game week” will follow, and conclude with a “mock game” on Thursday, August 25.

After that, West Virginia fully turns into “game week” mode, with everything being geared towards stopping the Panthers on September 1.