MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the end of the month, WVU legend Don Nehlen will be honored just minutes away from where he first established his head coaching career.

Nehlen is one of 22 members in the National High School Football Hall of Fame’s inaugural class that will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on July 30.

He started his head coaching career in 1959 in the high school ranks as a 23-year-old at Canton South High School. He won four games in his first season at Canton South, which was deemed an impressive feat following its winless 1958 season.

He spent four years at Canton South, and another at Canton McKinley High in 1964 with a year as an assistant at Cincinnati between the two high school stints. He then accepted a defensive coordinator position at Bowling Green that kick-started his hall of fame college coaching career.

The enshrinement ceremony for the National High School Football Hall of Fame is partnered with Canton McKinley High.

Other members in the High School Football Hall of Fame class include: Jim Brown, Chris Spielman, Ted Ginn Sr., Bernie Kosar, Marcus DuPree, Marion Motley, as well as Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Though this is the first class of hall of fame members, the National High School Football Hall of Fame was founded as an organization in 2010 by LaMont Robinson. In addition to an annual enshrinement ceremony, Robinson aims to build an interactive museum complex and develop an All-American game.