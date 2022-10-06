The Mountaineers are on a bye this week, but Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will recap the 38-20 road loss to the Texas Longhorns and look ahead to Thursday’s clash with the Baylor Bears under the lights of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Anjelica and Ryan will look back at the loss to the Longhorns in Austin, provide an injury update for the Mountaineers and look at the current Big 12 standings. They will also highlight Geno Smith’s lights out performance this past weekend against the Detroit Lions and bring you their keys to the bye week for the Mountaineers.

Head coach Neal Brown will join Tony Caridi to recap the Texas game and what didn’t go right for the Mountaineers in Austin. Coach Brown looks ahead to the second half of the season and how competitive the Big 12 has been this season. Coach Brown will also give his thoughts on the brand-new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and how it will impact the state of West Virginia.

Speaking of WVU Children’s Medicine, we’ll bring you a tour of the new hospital, which opened at the end of September. Former WVU and New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler will join to discuss his involvement in the development of the new WVU Children’s Medicine Hospital. Hostetler is encouraging fans to get involved in the pregame Mountaineer Mantrip by participating in the children’s hospital wave.

Mountaineer Sports Network sideline analyst Jed Drenning also joins the show for a midseason assessment of the Mountaineers.

