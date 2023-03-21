MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gold and Blue Nation’s coverage of the Mountaineers will continue throughout the spring with weekly episodes of The WVU Coaches Show.

A new season of The WVU Coaches Show, presented by Little General Stores, debuts March 24-25. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday on partnered Nexstar stations throughout West Virginia and Maryland, as well as every Friday on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The WVU Coaches Show is every fan’s season ticket to inside access with the WVU baseball team, which is off to one of the hottest starts in program history. Each episode will feature an exclusive interview with longtime skipper Randy Mazey.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker also bring fans closer to the action with updates on teams from across campus. They’ll bring you highlights, analysis, feature stories, keys to the game and interviews each week.

The WVU Coaches Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Fridays at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Fridays at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Each episode of The WVU Coaches Show is archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch The WVU Coaches Show in your hometown.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.