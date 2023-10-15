The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team closed out its first road trip of the season with a 4737-4706 win over No. 8 Memphis at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range on Sunday.

The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match for the third straight time to open the season. WVU won smallbore 2361-2335 and air rifle 2376-2371. WVU is now 17-2 all-time against the Tigers.

For smallbore and air rifle, fifth-year senior Mary Tucker, seniors Matt Sanchez and Molly McGhin, junior Gavin Barnick and Freshman Griffin Lake counted towards WVU’s total team score.

Tucker led the way for West Virginia on all three leaderboards. The Sarasota, Florida native, posted a 1190 aggregate score with marks of 592 in smallbore and 598 in air rifle. Her totals in aggregate and air rifle mark season highs.

Checking in at No. 3 on the leaderboard were Sanchez and McGhin after the pair finished with 1182 totals. Sanchez claimed second in smallbore with a 590 while adding an eight-place mark in air rifle at 592. McGhin took fourth in smallbore (589) while adding a fifth-place finish in air rifle (593).

Lake and Barnick closed out their match also tied, finishing with a 1181 total and in fifth place. Barnick finished second in smallbore at 590 while adding a ninth-place finish in air rifle after a 591. Lake took sixth in smallbore (588) and fifth in air rifle (593).

Senior Tal Engler, fifth-year senior Malori Brown and Natalie Perrin each cracked the top ten. Engler produced a 1178 (588 SB – 590 AR), in eighth place while Brown (582 SB – 595 AR) and Perrin (586 SB – 591 AR) posted marks of 1177 to finish tied for ninth.

Senior Becca Lamb 1167 (578 SB – 589 AR) and freshman Maximus Duncan 1163 (578 SB – 585 AR) and also competed at the event.

Next up, WVU takes the week off before hitting the road again for two matches. West Virginia takes on TCU and Nebraska on Oct. 28-29, respectively. Both matches will be held in Fort Worth, Texas at the TCU Rifle Range.