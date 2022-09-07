The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown, on Thursday, Sept. 8, to play host to Clemson at 7 p.m. ET, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

It’s Defend Dlesk Fan Appreciation Night, and fans will have opportunities to win raffle prizes throughout the match. The contest also is the first of three Dollar Nights planned for the season, with tickets and select concessions available for $1 each.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Wes Uhler have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

In West Virginia’s last matchup, WVU used an 89th-minute goal to earn a 1-0 win over No. 25 Samford in a neutral-site contest at Auburn Soccer Complex on Sept. 4. The Mountaineers once again struggled to find the back of the net for much of the match, but fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster’s last-minute tally proved to be the difference.

The North Canton, Ohio, native took a free kick from just shy of the midfield line and sent a rocket toward the goal. Samford’s goalie mishandled the ball to give the Mountaineers’ star defender an impressive score from distance. The final stats showed a very even contest, with WVU just edging Samford, 13-11, in shots, while the two squads notched four shots on goal apiece.

Brewster was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week and honored on the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, while senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week. Massey currently leads the Big 12 Conference in shutouts (4) and save percentage (0.885), while she is tied for No. 2 in the league in goals against average (0.500).

Thursday’s contest marks just the third-ever meeting between West Virginia and Clemson. WVU is 2-0 all time against the Tigers, with one win in Morgantown and one win in Clemson, South Carolina. West Virginia and Clemson first met on Aug. 26, 2016, with WVU tallying a 1-0 win in Morgantown to open the series. The most recent matchup between the two squads was on Sept. 7, 2018, in Clemson. The Mountaineers fought to a 2-1 win to tally the road victory.

Eddie Radwanski is in his 12th season at the helm of the Clemson women’s soccer team, leading the squad to eight consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Clemson is coming off a 3-0 win over Appalachian State on Sept. 4, after enduring a three-hour rain delay to start the match. Three different Tigers found the back of the net in the victory.

Renee Lyles, Caroline Conti and Sydney Minarik lead the team with three goals apiece this season, while Lyles, Maria Manousos and Megan Bornkamp have a pair of assists each. In goal, Halle Mackiewicz has started all six matches, tallying 17 saves and a pair of clean sheets on the year.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.