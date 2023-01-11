MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball stays at home for its second straight game on Sunday when it hosts the 18th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

No. 18 Baylor at WVU game information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, WV

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Baylor leads 22-3 since 1984

Last meeting: No. 10 Baylor won 75-57 on Feb. 12, 2022 at the Lady Bears’ Farrell Center

No. 18 BU at West Virginia matchup preview

Dawn Plitzuweit’s Mountaineers have plenty of momentum after earning a pair of consecutive wins in the Big 12, including a 32-point blowout of TCU. Plenty of Mountaineers have had a hand in the recent form, but none have been more important than the guard duo of Madisen Smith and JJ Quinerly, who have pestered opponents on both sides of the floor.

That, of course, will be put to the test on Sunday, when the top team in the league comes to the WVU Coliseum.

The No. 18 Lady Bears sit atop the Big 12 standings in a strong start for their 12th straight Big 12 regular season title. They’ve been hot despite missing their top WNBA prospect, Aijha Blackwell, on and off with an injury.

The top two defenses will square off in Morgantown. Baylor holds the top spot, keeping teams to around 55 points per game. WVU is right behind, allowing just a third of a point more than the Lady Bears per game.