MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time since 2019, the No. 20 West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes No. 5 Oklahoma State to the WVU Coliseum for its second nationally ranked and first top-20 matchup of the season on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s dual against OSU has been declared a Gold Rush and all fans are encouraged to wear gold with the first 250 fans receiving a WVU wrestling t-shirt. It also marks Dollar Day, where select tickets and concessions will be available for only $1 each. Additionally, join us as we honor past Mountaineers for the squad’s annual alumni reunion match. What’s more, this scheduled contest is Mountaineer Kids Club Day. All 2023-24 MKC members will be able to pick up their member t-shirts, and the Kids Club mascot, Musket, will make a special appearance during the event.

Fans can catch this weekend’s action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling.

“We want to see our guys fight hard and battle,” sixth-year head coach Tim Flynn said. “This next month is a great test with three top-five teams, so I want to see them go out there and make a name for themselves.”

No. 20 WVU (8-1, 2-1 Big 12) challenges No. 5 Oklahoma State (6-0, 2-0 Big 12) in search for its first victory over the Cowboys, who hold a 16-0 record in the all-time series since 1927, when OSU competed as Oklahoma A&M.

The Cowboys are led by 33rd-year coach John Smith, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the second winningest coach in Division I wrestling history (476), as well as the leader among active coaches with coach Flynn sitting in a tie for 36th and ninth, respectively (262).

In the polls, six Mountaineers remain ranked in the 13th edition of this season’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 32 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 14 Jordan Titus (141), No. 10 Ty Watters (149), No. 11 Peyton Hall (165), No. 25 Brody Conley (174) and No. 28 Dennis Robin (184), while all ten potential starters for the Cowboys are ranked as well, including No. 18 Troy Spratley (125), No. 3 Daton Fix (133), No. 6 Tagen Jamison (141), No. 20 Jordan Williams (149), No. 15 Teague Travis (157), No. 3 Izzak Olejnik (165), No. 31 Brayden Thompson (174), No. 2 Dustin Plott (184), No. 14 Luke Surber (197) and No. 12 Konner Doucet (HWT).

Of note, WVU’s 8-1 overall record matches the 1959, 1960, 1963, 1972, and 1990 Mountaineer squads for the best start through nine duals.