MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to Clarion, Pennsylvania, for its first road dual of the season against Clarion on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on FloWrestling, with live stats on Trackwrestling.

“Exciting wrestling is what we’re looking for,” sixth-year Mountaineer coach Tim Flynn explained. “We want to continue to do what we did last weekend in going out, being aggressive and scoring points.”

West Virginia (3-0) enters Thursday’s match unbeaten after outscoring Kent State (44-3), Cleveland State (33-9), and Duke (40-6) by a combined 99 points at the Mountaineer Quad over the weekend.

WVU and Clarion square off for the 43rd time in history with the Gold and Blue holding a 26-14-2 advantage in the series, including nine straight wins dating back to 2011.

Redshirt senior Michael Wolfgram played the hero in last year’s meeting, as the

two-time NCAA qualifier secured the dual-winning pin in the final match of the night to lift the Mountaineers to a 24-18 victory.

Coach Keith Ferraro leads the Golden Eagles with an overall record of 65-76 through 10 seasons at the helm, which includes four winning seasons. The program won dual meet championships in 1980, 1981 and 1986, as well as tournament championships in 1980, 1994 and 1995 as a member of the Eastern Wrestling League, which dissolved after the 2018-19 campaign.

Clarion (1-2) took one of three during its season-opening road trip with losses to American (21-18) and The Citadel (17-17, L on Criteria), and a win in its Mid-American Conference (MAC) opener against George Mason (23-12).

In the latest polls, WVU made its first appearance in the top 25 this season, checking in at No. 24 in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll. Nine Mountaineers also remain ranked in the third edition of FloWrestling’s rankings – No. 24 Jett Strickenberger (125), No. 19 Jordan Titus (141), No. 17 Ty Watters (149), No. 24 Caleb Dowling (157), No. 21 Peyton Hall (165), No. 28 Brody Conley (174), No. 21 Dennis Robin (184), No. 29 Austin Cooley (197) and No. 23 Wolfgram (HWT).