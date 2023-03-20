MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s winning streak has reached nine consecutive games, and the lineup is among the hottest in the country. What’s more, Randy Mazey’s club is now nationally ranked – checking in at No. 24 in the country in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25.

Before Mountaineers take the diamond at home on Tuesday, here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s upcoming series versus Hofstra.

No. 24 WVU vs. Hofstra baseball series information

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

All-time series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams

Last meeting: N/A

West Virginia record: 15-4

Hofstra record: 6-12

Game 1

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Aidan Major (1-1, 9.00 ERA)

Hofstra probable starter: RHP Cade Henry (0-3, 8.24 ERA)

Game 2

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Gavin Van Kempen (1-0, 5.00 ERA)

Hofstra probable starter: RHP Sean Hamilton (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Matchup preview

Ranked nationally for the first time this season, No. 24 West Virginia has a chance to continue its hot streak with a pair of mid-week home games against an opponent that is well below .500.

Hofstra is just 6-12 on the year, and only 3-8 in the month of March. The Pride, however, are coming off a win last time out as they avoided being swept by William & Mary.

WVU sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt has been one of the top hitters in the Big 12 Conference so far this season. Wetherholt ranks in the top five of the league in batting average (.462), hits (36), doubles (9), runs batted in (25), on-base percentage (.527), slugging percentage (.795) and OPS (1.322).

Veteran shortstop Tevin Tucker is also having a great season at the plate thus far. Tucker is hitting for a career-best .333 average, and already has more doubles this year (3) than he had the last two seasons combined (2).

Hofstra is led in the batter’s box by Will Kennedy. The senior outfielder is hitting for a .377 average, and leads the Pride in slugging and on-base percentage.

Young hurlers Aidan Major and Gavin Van Kempen will make mid-week starts on consecutive days for the second-straight week. Major is coming off his longest outing of the year, when he struck out five hitters in four innings in a win over Appalachian State. Van Kempen, a true freshman, will make a start for the third-straight week.

A win on Tuesday would secure the program’s first 10-game winning streak since 2008.