In a scenario crafted for maximum drama, West Virginia’s last shot for exclusive rights at the Big 12 regular-season crown, and the tournament’s No. 1 seed, will come down to the last game of the regular season.

The Mountaineers (39-15, 15-8 Big 12) lost the second game of the series to Texas (37-18, 14-9 Big 12) 10-4 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin Saturday. With Oklahoma State’s 5-0 loss to Oklahoma Saturday evening, WVU is guaranteed a share of the Big 12 regular season crown. However, they can still win the title outright with a win Sunday.

It looked like WVU might have turned the ship around from Thursday’s loss when Landon Wallace put the Mountaineers on the board first with a no-doubt, solo home run in the first inning. The 1-0 lead would be the brightest spark of hope for the Mountaineers all evening.

The Longhorns responded with four runs of their own in the home half of the first, including a two-run homer. They also added three more runs in the second after the Mountaineers went down in order in the visiting half.

Blaine Traxel allowed more runs (eight) in his start Friday than he has allowed in any previous start this season. After allowing seven runs in the first two innings, Traxel settled down to throw three more innings with just one run allowed. His ERA increases from 3.22 to 3.79.

Reliever Noah Short made his 73rd career pitching appearance, which set a WVU program record. In typical fashion, Short recorded one out on just six pitches before exiting the game. Kevin Dowdell did not allow any runs in one inning out of the bullpen.

Texas hit four home runs Friday night, three of which came on a full, 3-2 count. Traxel allowed three-plus homers for the second time this season.

Braden Barry added an RBI for the second night in a row when he singled with the bases loaded in the third inning to score Ellis Garcia. WVU tallied two more runs in the ninth off a two-RBI, pinch-hit double from Sam White.

Caleb McNeely doubled twice, and he was the only Mountaineer with two-or-more hits.

The regular-season finale is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Austin. Righty Tanner Witt (1-2, 13.50 ERA) will pitch for Texas, while WVU head coach Randy Mazey has not announced his starter. The winner of the series-finale will earn the No. 1 seed in the Big-12 Tournament.