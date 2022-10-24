West Virginia freshman punter Oliver Straw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.

This marks the first conference honor for the Australian native.

Straw punted five times for a total of 233 yards in West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. He averaged 46.6 yards per punt, which is well above his season average.

Straw placed one of his punts inside the Tech 20-yard line, had one touchback, and two punts that resulted in a fair catch. His furthest punt traveled 63 yards, and he had three punts that traveled at least 47 yards.

His 54-yard punt in the first quarter set his season-high until he outdid himself with that 63-yard bomb in the fourth.

Straw was one of the most-interesting gets of the most-recent recruiting class for WVU. He has dual citizenship between the US and Australia, and can kick with both feet.

The true freshman is averaging 41.57 yards per punt this season.