MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — West Virginia University Director of Athletics Wren baker has announced the 2023 outdoor track and field schedule.

The Mountaineers opened the season at home with the Stan Romanoski Open on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

West Virginia continues the following weekend with a three-day meet in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Raleigh Relays are hosted by NC State on March 23-25. WVU follows the Raleigh Relays with a cross-country flight to Palo Alto, California, for the Stanford Invitational hosted by Stanford University on March 31 and April 1.

The Mountaineers return to the east coast, as they continue the campaign at George Mason University. The Patriots are hosting the Dalton Ebanks Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 7-8. The West Virginia squad then splits to travel to the Bryan Clay Invitation in Azusa, California, from April 13-15 and Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell on April 15-16.

WVU continues with a pair of split-squad weekends. Part of the Mountaineer squad will stay in Morgantown for the Mountaineer Showcase on April 21-22, while part of the team hits the road to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia the same weekend.

West Virginia continues the split-squad action at the Penn Relays hosted by the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia from April 27-29. Members of the squad will compete in Morgantown at the Mountaineer Twilight on Saturday, April 29, as well.

The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with the WVU Last Chance meet in Morgantown on Saturday, May 6.

The postseason begins with the Big 12 Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 12-14. The postseason run continues at the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds in Jacksonville, Florida. The meet is hosted by the University of North Florida on May 24-27.

WVU hosts the Mountain State Twilight on Saturday, June 3, the following weekend. The Mountaineers then wrap up the season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.